Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $229.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $230.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.