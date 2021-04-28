Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 284.23 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 283.72 ($3.71), with a volume of 73768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.50 ($3.70).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.12%.

The firm has a market cap of £856.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.41.

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

