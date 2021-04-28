Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,649,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

