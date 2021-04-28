Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FRT opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $112.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

