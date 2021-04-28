FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

FBK traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 145,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

