Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,646,318.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,382,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,971. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 29.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.