Fastly (FSLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 270,364 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,027 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,493 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

