Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRCOY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19.

FRCOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

