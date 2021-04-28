FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.750-11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.97. 2,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

