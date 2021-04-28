Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.03 and its 200-day moving average is $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $864.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

