F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.360-2.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.36-2.54 EPS.

FFIV stock traded down $20.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.92. 84,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.89. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

