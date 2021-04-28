F3Logic LLC Invests $202,000 in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.94% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOUT opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

