F3Logic LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.