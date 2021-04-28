Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.94 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.
EXTR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 2,179,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $11.12.
In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $671,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,031 shares of company stock worth $1,231,431. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
