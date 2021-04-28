Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.94 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

EXTR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 2,179,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $671,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,031 shares of company stock worth $1,231,431. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

