Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Down 0.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

