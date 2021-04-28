Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.19. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.