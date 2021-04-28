Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

