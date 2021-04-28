Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $467,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

