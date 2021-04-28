Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Seneca Foods worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.39 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.19%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

