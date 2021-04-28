Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Oppenheimer worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $48.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

