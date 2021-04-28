Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,899,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AQUA opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

