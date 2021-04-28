Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.44 and traded as high as C$15.19. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 11,745 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.44.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$92.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,111,965.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.