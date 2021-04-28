EVERTEC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

