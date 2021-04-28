Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

