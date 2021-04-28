Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,951. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

