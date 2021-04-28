Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $120.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the highest is $123.60 million. Everi posted sales of $113.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $521.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $534.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $595.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Everi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

