Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The company had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVRI opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.08.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

