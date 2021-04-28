Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.84-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.63.

NYSE:ESS traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.98. 18,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,712. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average of $251.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

