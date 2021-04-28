Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.