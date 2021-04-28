Erie Indemnity (ERIE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Erie Indemnity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

