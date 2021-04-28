Eric Smit Sells 3,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $19,520.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00.

EGAN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

