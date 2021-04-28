Eric Smit Sells 3,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $19,520.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00.
EGAN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
