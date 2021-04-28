Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.510-0.570 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. 1,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.