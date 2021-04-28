Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

BANC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $889.79 million, a P/E ratio of -92.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 283,011 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

