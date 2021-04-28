Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.