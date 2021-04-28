Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for (GRT.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$1.83. The company had revenue of C$93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.00 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

