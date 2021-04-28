Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Daqo New Energy Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daqo New Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $6.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after acquiring an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

