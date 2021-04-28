Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQH opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

