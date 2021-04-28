Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $936.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $942.00 to $936.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.11.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $713.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.