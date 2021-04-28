EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $458.75

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $458.75 and last traded at $458.55, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.15.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.19 and its 200 day moving average is $361.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.