Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENZN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.