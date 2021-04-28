Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ENZN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
