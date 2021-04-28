Envista (NVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVST opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Envista has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

