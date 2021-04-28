Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

