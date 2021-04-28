Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

