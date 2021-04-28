Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post sales of $92.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $90.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $371.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.91 million to $382.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. 835,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,709. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

