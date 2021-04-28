Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS.

Entegris stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.78. 1,171,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,245. Entegris has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

