EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.64. 63,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,755. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

