Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.76.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

