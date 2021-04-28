Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Roth Capital

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities downgraded Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.86.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

