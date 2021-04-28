Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $292.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $205.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.