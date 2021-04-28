Enova International (ENVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENVA opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

